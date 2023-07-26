Snell (7-8) earned the win Tuesday versus the Pirates after he gave up one run on two hits and five walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Snell's command was a bit scattershot as he threw just 54 of 102 pitches for a strike and issued three-plus walks for the fifth straight outing, but he still limited Pittsburgh to a single run. The left-hander has walked 22 batters across 27 frames during that five-start stretch, but he's somehow managed to give up just a pair of runs. It remains to be seen how long Snell can continue to walk the tightrope like that, and a likely matchup with the Rangers this weekend will be a tougher test.