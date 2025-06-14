Hoeing (shoulder) began a new rehab assignment June 7, per MLB.com.

Hoeing first began a rehab stint in May, but he wasn't adequately built up by the end of that assignment, so he began another one shortly thereafter. The right-hander has thus far appeared in three games with Triple-A El Paso during his second minor-league stint, allowing three runs with a 5:2 K:BB over 3.1 innings. Hoeing has yet to pitch on back-to-back days, however, and that may be a requirement before San Diego is ready to activate him.