Quantrill is battling Joey Lucchesi for the fifth spot in the Padres' rotation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lucchesi was expected to be a lock for a rotation spot entering the season but has struggled mightily in Cactus League play, opening the door for Quantrill to potentially fill the fifth-starter role. Quantrill has done his part to earn that honor, allowing only one run in seven spring innings while striking out nine. In his final start before the suspension of spring training, the right-hander hurled three scoreless and hitless innings and whiffed three batters against the Cubs.