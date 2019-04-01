Quantrill will begin the 2019 season at Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Quantrill and Logan Allen looked to be the two finalists for the Padres' last remaining spot in the rotation heading into Opening Day, but the team instead made the surprising decision to go with Nick Margevicius -- who had never pitched above the High-A level -- as their No. 5 starter. A 2016 first-round pick, Quantrill's numbers in the minors have never matched his draft pedigree, but the 23-year-old has performed passably enough to put himself on the short list for a promotion in the event the Padres require a spot starter at any point this season.

