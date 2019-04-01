Padres' Cal Quantrill: Starting year at Triple-A
Quantrill will begin the 2019 season at Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Quantrill and Logan Allen looked to be the two finalists for the Padres' last remaining spot in the rotation heading into Opening Day, but the team instead made the surprising decision to go with Nick Margevicius -- who had never pitched above the High-A level -- as their No. 5 starter. A 2016 first-round pick, Quantrill's numbers in the minors have never matched his draft pedigree, but the 23-year-old has performed passably enough to put himself on the short list for a promotion in the event the Padres require a spot starter at any point this season.
More News
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Still alive for rotation spot•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Whiffs season-high 10 batters Sunday•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Treading water since being promoted to Double-A•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Promoted to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...