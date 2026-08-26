Padres manager Craig Stammen said Wednesday that Mize (ankle) felt good after his bullpen session and will start Friday against the Rays, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Mize injured his right ankle during his last start this past Saturday against the Twins. X-rays came back negative for the 29-year-old right-hander, and with an off-day Thursday, Mize will get an extra day of rest before returning to the mound. In four starts since being acquired from the Tigers in early August, Mize has a 7.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 18 innings.