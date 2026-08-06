Padres' Casey Mize: Lit up in Padres debut

Mize (4-7) allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Mize was traded to San Diego by Detroit on Monday, but his debut with his new team couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander had allowed just eight runs (seven earned) with a 17:5 K:BB over 21.2 innings in his last four starts with the Tigers, and he hadn't allowed more than five runs in any game this season prior to Wednesday. Mize is now at a 3.40 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 86:22 K:BB through 90 innings over 17 starts. He'll look to bounce back next week in a home start versus the Brewers, and getting some starts at Petco Park should be beneficial for him in the long run.