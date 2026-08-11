Padres' Casey Mize: Much better in second start for SD

Mize tossed six innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Mize was hammered by Arizona for eight runs over 3.1 innings in his San Diego debut last Wednesday, but he was much better in his second start with his new club. The right-hander gave up a Christian Yelich two-run homer in the second inning, but that was the only time the Brewers were able to score against him. Mize induced just six swinging strikes, but he still managed a respectable six punchouts and recorded his ninth quality start of the campaign. He's being asked to help stabilize a shaky Padres rotation and is lined up to make his next start on the road against the Guardians.