Stammen (shoulder) began throwing and playing catch to 90 feet last week and is expected to be available for the stretch run, per MLB.com.

A definite timeline for Stammen's return has yet to be established, but his increased activity suggests that the right-hander should be able to return this season. He hasn't seen game action in over five weeks, so he'll likely need significant time to ramp up once he begins throwing from a mound again. Stammen posted a 3.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB over 32.1 innings prior to hitting the injured list.