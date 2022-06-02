Pomeranz (elbow) has begun to throw at 75-80 percent during his bullpen sessions, Joe Harris of MLB.com reports.

Pomeranz has been tossing bullpens for over a week, but he only recently upped his intensity. That suggests that the left-handed reliever is getting closer to a return, though Padres manager Bob Melvin stated that the team is leery of rushing Pomeranz back too quickly given his past injuries. "I know he's going to get back out there, it's really good to have him back, but you don't want to push that because he's had some injuries in the past too," Melvin said. Though a clear timeline remains uncertain, Pomeranz is expected to return to action sometime in June.