Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Hosmer tied the game at 2-2 with his sixth-inning blast. This was his first extra-base hit in seven games and his first homer since May 11. The first baseman has cooled off noticeably in June -- his batting average has dropped 40 points since the start of the month, and he now has a .278/.344/.392 slash line in 63 contests. He's added five homers, 30 RBI, 24 runs scored and 12 doubles.