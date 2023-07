Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.

Sanchez posted his second three-hit game of the campaign and had his first multi-hit effort since June 30. The 30-year-old is batting just .208 in July but has hits in four of his past five games, going 6-for-16 with two homers and six RBI.