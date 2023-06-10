Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Sanchez has homered three times over his last four games while adding seven RBI in that span. All five of his homers on the year have come in 10 games with San Diego after he bounced around multiple organizations to start the year. He's at a .275/.318/.700 slash line through 44 plate appearances. The power may be legit, but he won't bat that well all year -- he hasn't hit higher than .232 over the last five seasons.