Sheets (undisclosed) exited Sunday's contest versus the Pirates in the top of the fourth inning after colliding with the outfield wall, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Sheets slammed into the wall while trying to track a fly ball from Adam Frazier, which went over the fence for a solo home run. The 29-year-old was removed from the game after remaining down for several moments, being replaced in left field by Brandon Lockridge. More information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.