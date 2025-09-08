Sheets went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Sunday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Sheets came into the contest hitless with five strikeouts in his last 11 at-bats, but he broke out of the brief skid with a pair of hits, including a home run. Since the start of August, Sheets is 23-for-67 (.343) with four homers and eight doubles. He is now one long ball away from hitting the 20-homer milestone for the first time in his career.