Sheets is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Sheets slashed .354/.415/.667 with three home runs, nine runs and eight RBI while starting in each of the Padres' last 14 games, but he nonetheless appears set to lose out on playing time during the final month of the season. Jackson Merrill's return from the injured list Monday is expected to close off Sheets' primary avenues to making starts, as the San Diego outfield is now back to full strength, and Luis Arraez and Ryan O'Hearn will likely continue to occupy the first base and designated hitter spots more often than not.