Padres' Joe Musgrove: Extends throwing distance
By RotoWire Staff
Musgrove (elbow) progressed to throwing from 90 to 105 feet early in the week, per MLB.com.
Musgrove continues to make steady progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The veteran hurler has been playing catch three times a week since early April and has been traveling with the Padres. Musgrove isn't expected to pitch this season, but he should be good to go next spring.
