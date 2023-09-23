Soto went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Soto has five multi-hit efforts over his last 10 games, including a trio of three-hit games. He's gone 17-for-37 (.459) with seven extra-base hits and three stolen bases in that span. The outfielder is up to a .270/.407/.507 slash line, 32 homers, 101 RBI, 90 runs scored, 11 steals and 30 doubles through a career-high 154 contests overall. While it's been a challenging season for him and the Padres as a whole at times, he's gotten hot at the right time for his fantasy managers.