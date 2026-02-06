Cedeno signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cedeno was a one-dimensional prospect with the Cardinals after originally signing with the team as a 16-year-old in 2015, with his primary draw being his power. Despite experiencing some success at the plate in the minors, Cedeno has played in Japan for the last three seasons. Unless he's improved defensively, it's difficult to envision Cedeno carving out a meaningful role in San Diego.