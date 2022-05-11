Cedeno, 23, is hitting .378/.435/.720 with seven home runs, a 9.8 BB% and a 16.3 K% in 92 plate appearances for Double-A Amarillo.

Cedeno had spent his whole pro career with the Cardinals until he signed a minor-league deal with Arizona this past offseason. This performance is a far cry from what he had done with St. Louis from 2019 through 2021, when he had been roughly a league average hitter at Single-A, High-A and Double-A. He is limited to first base, designated hitter and left field, so continuing to mash after presumably getting a midseason promotion to Triple-A will be critical for him to get opportunities in the big leagues down the road.