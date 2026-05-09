Giolito covered four innings Tuesday in a start for Double-A San Antonio, yielding five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Making his third start in the minors after signing a one-year deal with the Padres on April 22, Giolito was able to push up his pitch count to 78. Between Tuesday's start and his previous two appearances with Single-A Lake Elsinore, Giolito has posted a 6.55 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB over 11 innings. The 31-year-old righty will need to be added to the Padres' 26-man active roster by May 16, so he could be in line for one more tune-up outing in the minors before entering the San Diego rotation.