Gore didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 1-0 victory over Philadelphia, allowing three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Gore started strong by retiring the first six Phillies but was lucky to strand all seven batters he put on in the third through fifth innings. The scoreless outing is the 23-year-old's fifth in 15 starts, though he's now walked at least three batters in each of his last five turns after totaling 11 in his first 10. Gore owns a solid 3.34 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will be tested with a road start against the Dodgers scheduled for next weekend.