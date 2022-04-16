Gore didn't factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while fanning three across 5.1 innings.

Gore ended just two outs away from posting a quality start in what was a strong MLB debut for one of the best prospects on the Padres' farm system. His tenure with the big-league club will probably be tied to Blake Snell's recovery from a groin injury, but it shouldn't be ruled out to see him stick with the team if he performs well. Friday's outing was certainly a step in the right direction for the 23-year-old southpaw.