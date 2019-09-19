Play

Padres' Manny Machado: Heads to bench Thursday

Machado is not in Thursday's lineup against the Brewers.

There's no getting around the fact that this has been an underwhelming first full year in the National League for Machado. He is hitting .140 in September and .253/.332/.456 with 30 home runs and five steals in 148 games. His 106 wRC+ is his second-worst mark over the past six years, trailing only the 101 wRC+ he posted in 2017. Seth Mejias-Brean is starting at third base and hitting sixth.

