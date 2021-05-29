Melancon (1-0) blew the save but took the win against Houston on Friday, allowing an unearned run on three walks over one inning.

After the Padres took a one-run lead in the top of the 10th inning, Melancon was called upon to shut the door in the bottom of the frame. He allowed the inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly and walked three batters but was able to get out of the inning having allowed only the unearned run. Melancon was then credited with the victory after San Diego exploded for seven runs in the top of the next frame. Still, it was a rare unimpressive outing for the right-hander, who tossed only 11 of 28 pitches for strikes and blew his first save of the campaign. He still leads the league with 17 saves and has posted a 0.77 ERA over 23.1 innings.