Miller signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

The terms of the deal have yet to be announced, though Miller was projected at $3.3 million in his first year of arbitration, per Spotrac.com. Miller opened the 2025 regular season with the Athletics before being traded to the Padres in July, and between both teams he posted a 2.63 ERA, 0.91 WHIP 10 holds, 22 saves (out of 26 opportunities) and a 104:28 K:BB across 61.2 innings. Miller served in a high-leverage role out of the Padres bullpen after being the Athletics' top closer. However, with Robert Suarez signing with Atlanta during the offseason, Miller figures to be San Diego's closer for the 2026 campaign.