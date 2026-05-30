Padres' Mason Miller: Battles control in 17th save

Miller walked two and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Friday to record his 17th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Nationals.

The flame-throwing righty needed 30 pitches (17 strikes) to get the job done, and Miller got a little lucky when a Luis Garcia line drive nearly got over Ramon Laureano's head in left field for what could have been a game-tying double in the eighth inning. Miller remains perfect in closing situations on the season, having converting 17 straight save chances in 2026 and 19 straight dating back to Aug. 6 of last year, and through 25 innings he sports a 0.72 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB.