Padres' Mason Miller: Blows first save but nabs win

Miller (4-1) blew a save but earned the win over the Giants on Saturday, allowing one hit and walking one batter while striking out three over 1.2 innings.

Miller was summoned with one out and the bases loaded in the eighth inning to try to protect a two-run lead. He struck out the first batter he faced but then gave up a two-run, game-tying double to Osleivis Basabe. Miller retired the final batter he faced in the frame and also pitched a scoreless ninth, and he emerged with the win after San Diego walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. Though he wasn't charged with any runs, Miller was tagged with his first blown save of the campaign in his 29th save opportunity. He nonetheless lowered his ERA to a sparkling 0.76 and how has a jaw-dropping 88:16 K:BB across 47.1 innings spanning 45 appearances.