Padres' Mason Miller: Strikes out two in 23rd save

Miller earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Miller had a three-run cushion to work with when he entered in the ninth frame and mowed down a trio of Arizona batters on 14 pitches. The All-Star closer finished his outing with consecutive punchouts, marking the 24th time through 36 appearances that he's fanned multiple hitters. Miller has been arguably MLB's most dominant closer so far this season -- he ranks third in the league with 23 saves (without any blown saves) and holds a microscopic 0.96 ERA and 0.80 WHIP along with a dominant 69:13 K:BB across 37.2 frames.