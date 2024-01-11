King signed a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Padres on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

King was traded to San Diego in December as part of the deal that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees, and he's now officially under contract for the new season. King was moved from the bullpen into the Yankees' rotation toward the end of last season, allowing him to pitch a career-high 104.2 innings while still maintaining a 2.75 ERA. The 28-year-old righty will most likely remain a starter as he begins his tenure as a Padre.