King (4-3) yielded eight runs on 10 hits over three-plus innings Tuesday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Mets.

King was cursed by the long ball Tuesday; he gave up four home runs in the short outing, including Brett Baty's two-run blast to cap off the Mets' five-run first inning. King gave up six total homers in his first 11 starts this season, but has now been taken deep six times in two appearances since returning from the injured list. He has not finished six innings in a start since May 6, and his season ERA climbed to 3.84 with a 69:20 K:BB over 65.2 innings. King is currently lined up for a road start against the White Sox this weekend.