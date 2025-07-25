King (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

King is expected to return in August, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 30-year-old right-hander has been sidelined since May 18 due to a pinched thoracic nerve. King's return will be a big boost to the San Diego rotation. He has a 4-2 record, 2.59 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 64:17 K:BB across 55.2 innings of work and 10 starts this season.