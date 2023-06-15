Wacha (7-2) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Guardians.

Wacha was excellent, and he's logged 12.2 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two starts. This is the seventh time this season he's limited opponents to one run or less, and six of those have been scoreless efforts. He's been scored on in just three of his last eight outings. The veteran right-hander now has a 2.89 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 69:21 K:BB through 74.2 innings over 13 starts. Wacha is lined up to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.