Wacha (6-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two hits and a walk over 6 scoreless innings against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Wacha is now 4-1 with a sparkling 1.05 ERA over his last seven starts. Following a rocky April, his ERA is down to 3.18 with a 1.09 WHIP and 64:20 K:BB through 12 starts (68 innings) this season. The 31-year-old Wacha has excelled at limiting solid contact so far this year -- his 31 percent hard-hit rate ranks in the 88th percentile among qualified pitchers. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Guardians in his next outing.