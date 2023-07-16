Wacha (shoulder) said Sunday that he hasn't resumed playing catch since landing on the 15-day injured list July 4, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Despite having failed to initiate a throwing program since being shut down with right shoulder inflammation, Wacha said he still hopes to make a start during the Padres' road series in Toronto or Detroit, but manager Bob Melvin seemed to dismiss that as a possibility. According to 97.3 The Fan San Diego, Melvin intimated that the earliest Wacha would return from the IL would be "at home," presumably referring to the Padres' homestand that begins July 24. Even if Wacha is cleared to play catch in the coming days, he'll likely then need to complete at least one multi-inning simulated game or minor-league rehab start before the Padres are comfortable activating him.