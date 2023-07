Wacha (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Monday, MLB.com reports.

Wacha tossed a bullpen session last Tuesday and followed that with another Friday, throwing his full arsenal of pitches in the latter session. He'll progress to facing live hitters Monday, but his next step isn't certain. Wacha has made just one appearance for the Padres since June 19, allowing a run over five innings in a win over the Reds on July 1.