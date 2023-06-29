Wacha (shoulder) is throwing a bullpen session Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
If the workout goes well, Wacha should be able to slot back into the Padres' starting rotation during their three-game weekend series in Cincinnati. He was skipped on his last turn Saturday versus the Nationals due to right shoulder fatigue.
