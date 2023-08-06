Wacha (shoulder) made a minor-league rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out two batters over two scoreless innings.

Wacha made his first game appearance since tossing five innings for the Padres against Cincinnati on July 1. The right-hander was a bit wild in the rehab start, throwing just half of his 46 pitches for a strike, but he didn't allow any runs and appeared to come out of the outing physically fine. Per MLB.com, Wacha could return to the Padres as soon as next weekend against Arizona, though another rehab appearance is also a possibility.