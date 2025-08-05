Cortes (elbow) is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

San Diego reinstated Cortes from the 60-day injured list Sunday, but he'll end up waiting a few days before entering the rotation as a replacement for Randy Vasquez, who was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move. Acquired from the Brewers this past Thursday, Cortes made just two starts at the big-league level before landing on the IL on April 6 due to a left elbow strain. Before being traded, Cortes proved his health over the course of a four-start rehab assignment in July, during which he turned in a 1.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB in 18 innings. After building up to 93 pitches in his final rehab outing July 24, Cortes isn't expected to face a workload restriction Wednesday in his Padres debut.