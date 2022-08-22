Martinez pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Nationals.

With Josh Hader temporarily removed from the closer role, the Padres' ninth-inning situation is a committee. Luis Garcia notched the first save Saturday, but he was likely unavailable Sunday after pitching two days in a row. Martinez stepped in and earned his fifth save of the year, though three of those were of the three-inning variety in late June and early July. The 32-year-old has logged 12.2 scoreless innings with a 12:3 K:BB in August. With the Padres firmly in the playoff race, there should be plenty of save chances to go around, so it remains to be seen how many Martinez might get. He's pitched to a 3.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 79:34 K:BB across 90 innings in a versatile role this year.