Martinez allowed five runs on four hits and a walk without retiring a batter during Pittsburgh's defeat of San Diego on Wednesday.

Martinez entered in the seventh inning with the game still very much in reach for the Padres, who were down 2-1 at the time. However, things quickly got out of hand for the veteran hurler, as he allowed all six hitters he faced to reach base on four singles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Martinez had been one of San Diego's most reliable relievers over the first two months of the campaign, but he's taken a step back in June with a 9.26 ERA and 1.89 WHIP over 11.2 innings across 11 appearances.