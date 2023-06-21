Martinez (3-3) was tagged with the loss and a blown save Tuesday against the Giants, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over 1.2 innings.

Martinez entered with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning with two runners on base. He retired David Villar to escape the threat, but Martinez game up a game-tying solo shot to Joc Pederson leading off the eighth and allowed two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to reach base. One of those scored the winning run, tagging Martinez with the loss. Tuesday's performance was the second straight for Martinez in which he's been charged with two runs, but his ERA still sits at a respectable 3.30 on the campaign. He's added a 1.27 WHIP, 46:20 K:BB, nine holds and one save over 28 outings.