Kivlehan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Kivlehan will head back to the minors after both Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were cleared to return from the COVID-19 injured list. He went 1-for-4 with two RBI and two walks during his time with the big club (five games).
