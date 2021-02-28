Kivlehan signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 31-year-old spent the start of the 2020 season at the Blue Jays alternate training site, but he was released in mid-August without seeing game action. Kivlehan last appeared in the majors with Arizona in 2018 and went 3-for-13 with two triples and six strikeouts in nine games.
