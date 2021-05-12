The Padres selected Kivlehan's contract from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies.
The 31-year-old journeyman will return to the big leagues for the first time since 2018 in the aftermath of the Padres placing five position players on the COVID-19 injured list for the past two days. Two of the players that were moved to the IL were a pair of utility options in Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, so Kivlehan will likely be tasked with replacing them. Kivlehan has experience at all three outfield spots as well as first and third base.
