Kivlehan agreed to a contract with the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Kivlehan joined the White Sox on a minor-league deal in February, but he apparently didn't like his prospects stateside after failing to make the Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old appeared in three games at the Triple-A level this season and went 5-for-12 with two homers.