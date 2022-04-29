Kivlehan agreed to a contract with the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Kivlehan joined the White Sox on a minor-league deal in February, but he apparently didn't like his prospects stateside after failing to make the Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old appeared in three games at the Triple-A level this season and went 5-for-12 with two homers.
More News
-
White Sox's Patrick Kivlehan: Signs with White Sox•
-
Padres' Patrick Kivlehan: Sent back to minors•
-
Padres' Patrick Kivlehan: Gets big-league call-up•
-
Padres' Patrick Kivlehan: Sent out to minors camp•
-
Padres' Patrick Kivlehan: Receives camp invite from Friars•
-
Patrick Kivlehan: Let go by Toronto•