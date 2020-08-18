Kivlehan was released by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
The 30-year-old signed as a non-roster invitee in December and was added to the 60-player pool for summer camp, but he was unable to secure a spot on the team. Kivlehan had a .255/.339/.532 slash line with 32 homers in 125 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season.
