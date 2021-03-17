The Padres reassigned Kivlehan to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Kivlehan was one of five non-roster invitees with prior MLB experience that was among the latest wave of cuts from Padres camp. He previously appeared in 132 games with the Padres, Reds and Diamondbacks from 2016 through 2018, posting a .208/.302/.401 slash line over 242 lifetime plate appearances. The 31-year-old outfielder will likely report to Triple-A El Paso.
