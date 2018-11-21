Avila joined San Diego's 40-man roster Tuesday.

Avila's contract was purchased by the Padres to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 21-year-old reliever is expected to start the 2019 season at Double-A Amarillo after posting a 4.27 ERA with 117 strikeouts over 85 innings with High-A Lake Elsinore in 2018.

