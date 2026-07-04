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Padres' Randy Vasquez: Placed on injured list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Padres placed Vasquez on the 15-day injured list Friday with a bruised right ankle, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After taking a comebacker off his ankle Thursday, Vasquez was hospitalized after fainting while on his way to get X-rays. He was discharged from the hospital Friday, and tests on his ankle came back negative, but the Padres will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the first half. Alek Jacob will come up from Triple-A El Paso to give the Padres extra bullpen depth while they sort out their rotation plans.

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