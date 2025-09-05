Vasquez said Friday he'll be recalled from Triple-A El Paso to start Saturday's game against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Vasquez will fill the gap in the Padres' rotation Saturday, marking his first big-league action since Aug. 15. The 26-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and a 59:49 K:BB in 111.1 innings spanning 23 appearances with the Padres this season. While he'll have to navigate pitching in Coors Field, Vasquez will have the advantage of facing a weak Rockies offense. Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Nestor Cortes (biceps) is headed to the injured list, which means Vasquez could stick in the rotation even after Michael King (knee) is activated.